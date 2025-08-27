Nartatez vows to implement NAPOLCOM ruling reversing Torre reshuffle

The acting chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said he will discuss the implementation of the resolution issued by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) reversing the reshuffling of senior police officers under the helm of former PNP Chief General Nicolas Torre III.

As an ex officio member of the commission, PNP acting chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez emphasized the importance of engaging with NAPOLCOM in deliberating key policy decisions.

“The PNP chief is the sitting member of the Napolcom in ex officio capacity. So that’s voting, it has voices there and they regularly they a sitting down together. So we will tackle that,” he explained.

Nartatez assured the public that the PNP is committed to implementing the resolution once it has been thoroughly discussed and approved by the board.

“I need to tackle it with the board. I will tackle that with the NAPOLCOM. And for sure, we will implement that,” he further stressed.

He also highlighted the commission’s critical role in upholding transparency and accountability within the police force.

“You know, NAPOLCOM is the watchdog of the PNP. It is the repository of our policies and circulars made by the PNP, and they [NAPOLCOM] affirm. And it is stated in the law, when the PNP was created, the organization of NAPOLCOM was also there and should administer the Philippine National Police,” he said.

Nartatez noted that the PNP is under the administrative control and operational supervision of NAPOLCOM.

“So, that is clear. That is why the promotions go through them, for them to confirm,” he said. “And we are thankful that we have law 6975. If we do not follow it, what is the use of the law?”

Nartatez previously held the second-highest position in the PNP as the Deputy Chief for Administration.

On 6 August, Torre ordered Nartatez to swap positions with P/LtGen. Bernard Banac, who was then the head of the Area Police Command in Western Mindanao. At least 13 senior police officials were also covered by Torre’s reshuffling efforts.

However, NAPOLCOM, led by Vice Chairperson Atty. Rafael Calinisan and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, reversed the reassignment through Resolution 2025-0531 issued on 14 August, ordering that Nartatez remain in his position.

The commission cited the PNP's failure to secure required confirmations for the appointments, as mandated by Resolution No. 2022-473, which governs third-level positions within the police hierarchy.

Despite NAPOLCOM’s directive, Torre stood firm in his decision and reiterated unity within the PNP during his address at the flag-raising event on 18 August.

On 26 August, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved the sacking of Torre, making Nartatez the PNP’s acting chief. Remulla led the assumption of command for Nartatez at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Remulla stressed that the President was presented with the facts and “he determined that the best course of action is to uphold the role of National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) as it was intended by law.”

“There comes the crossroads in a president's decision-making that he has to make the tough but necessary decisions to push his agenda forward,” he added.