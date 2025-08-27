Nartatez treads carefully where axed predecessor fell

The acting chief of the Philippine National Police said he will discuss the implementation of a National Police Commission (Napolcom) resolution reversing the reshuffling of senior police officers that was ordered by ousted PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

As an ex-officio member of the commission, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez emphasized the importance of engaging with Napolcom in deliberating key policy decisions.

Nartatez assured the public the PNP is committed to implementing the resolution once it has been thoroughly discussed and approved by the board.

“I need to tackle it with the board. I will tackle it with the Napolcom. And for sure we will implement it,” he said.

He also highlighted the commission’s role in upholding transparency and accountability within the police force.

“You know, Napolcom is the watchdog of the PNP. It is the repository of the policies and circulars of the PNP that it [Napolcom] affirms. And it is stated in the law that created the PNP that the Napolcom should administer the Philippine National Police,” he said.

Nartatez noted the PNP is under the administrative control and operational supervision of Napolcom.

“So that is clear. That is why the promotions go through it, for it to confirm,” he said. “And we are thankful that we have law 6975. If we do not follow it, what is the use of the law?”

Nartatez previously held the second-highest position in the PNP as deputy chief for administration.

On 6 August, Torre ordered Nartatez to swap positions with Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, then head of the Area Police Command in Western Mindanao. At least 13 other senior police officials were also covered by Torre’s reshuffle.

Reversed

The Napolcom, however, led by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Vice Chairperson Rafael Calinisan, reversed the reassignment through Resolution 2025-0531 issued on 14 August, ordering Nartatez to remain in his post.

The commission cited the PNP’s failure to secure the required confirmations for the appointments, as mandated by Resolution 2022-473 which governs third-level positions within the police hierarchy.

Despite Napolcom’s directive, Torre stood firm in his decision and reiterated unity within the PNP during his address at the flag-raising ceremony on 18 August.

On 25 August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved Torre’s removal, making Nartatez the acting PNP chief. Remulla led the assumption of command at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Remulla said the President was presented with the facts and “he determined that the best course of action was to uphold the role of the National Police Commission as intended by the law.”

“There comes a crossroads in a President’s decision-making when he has to make the tough but necessary decisions to push his agenda forward,” he said.