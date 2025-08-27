Nadeen Ayoub is Palestine’s first Miss Universe representative

For the first time in the 72-year history of the Miss Universe pageant, Palestine will have its own representative on the global stage. Nadeen Ayoub, a 27-year-old advocate and beauty queen, is set to compete in Thailand this November, carrying with her the resilience and pride of her people.

A Beauty Queen with Purpose

Ayoub is no stranger to international pageantry. Crowned Miss Palestine 2022, she went on to compete at Miss Earth, where she finished in the Top 5 and earned the elemental title of Miss Water. Beyond her pageant victories, Ayoub has established herself as a passionate advocate for human rights and environmental sustainability. She is the founder of Olive Green Academy in Dubai, the first academy in the UAE dedicated to training women in sustainability and artificial intelligence.

Wearing Her Heritage

At Miss Universe, Ayoub will don a traditional Palestinian dress designed by Hiba Abdelkarim, a piece that symbolizes her culture, heritage, and the enduring spirit of her homeland. For her, the gown is not just a costume—it is a statement of identity and strength, worn for the world to witness.

A Voice for Her People

In her official statement, Ayoub underscored the significance of her presence in Miss Universe:

“I am honored to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe. Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title—but with a truth. As Palestine endures heartbreak—especially in Gaza—I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering—we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

Beyond the Crown

For Ayoub, the Miss Universe competition is more than a showcase of beauty and talent. It is a platform to amplify the voices of her people, to redefine how the world sees Palestinians, and to inspire women everywhere to rise above adversity.

As she prepares for the global stage, Nadeen Ayoub embodies not only the essence of a beauty queen but also the spirit of a nation striving to be seen, heard, and remembered.