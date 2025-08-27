Mission possible

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Cignal vs Kobe Shinwa

6:30 p.m. — PLDT vs ZUS Coffee

Kobe Shinwa University begins its most crucial stretch in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational, aiming to clear the first of two formidable hurdles that stand between it and a dream Finals appearance as it takes on Cignal on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

While PLDT is safely through to Sunday’s championship match with a spotless 4-0 record, the second Finals berth is still very much up for grabs — and Kobe Shinwa is determined to seize it.

PLDT has long secured the first Finals berth with an unblemished 4-0 record and will use its 6:30 p.m. match against ZUS Coffee as a final tune-up for Sunday’s championship. There, the High Speed Hitters will not only aim to follow up their PVL On Tour title run but also complete a remarkable 13-game sweep across both tournaments.

But first things first.

Fresh off a stunning four-set victory over last year’s champion Creamline last Tuesday, Kobe Shinwa (2-1) is looking to carry its momentum into the final stretch of the tournament. With their combination of speed, chemistry and youthful exuberance, the Japanese showcased elite-level composure and execution in crunch time, overwhelming a veteran-laden Cool Smashers side.

Another victory in its 4 p.m. clash with Cignal will propel Kobe Shinwa into a blockbuster showdown with Chery Tiggo (3-1) at the close of the prelims on Friday, with both teams battling for the right to face powerhouse PLDT in the one-game Finals.

A win would also reinforce Kobe Shinwa’s rising stature as a legitimate title contender in their debut PVL stint.

But the HD Spikers aren’t about to roll over.

Despite being out of contention with a 1-3 record, Cignal remains a dangerous opponent — especially with Alas Pilipinas standouts Vanie Gandler and libero Dawn Catindig back in action. The duo played a key role in snapping the HD Spikers’ three-game skid, powering them to a confidence-boosting win over ZUS Coffee.

Now, they’re looking to close out their campaign on a high note by derailing Kobe Shinwa’s momentum.

But even if Cignal manages to overcome Kobe Shinwa, the Japanese squad could still book a Finals berth with a three or four-set win over Chery Tiggo on Friday. In that scenario, both teams would finish with identical 3-2 records, but Kobe Shinwa would advance with nine points, surpassing Chery Tiggo’s eight.

However, if Kobe Shinwa prevails in five sets, the tables turn. While both teams would still be tied at 3-2, Chery Tiggo would clinch the second Finals slot by virtue of having more total points.

Under the tournament’s scoring system, teams earn three points for a 3-0 or 3-1 win, two points for a 3-2 win, and one point for a 2-3 loss.

Currently, Chery Tiggo sits at eight points, while Kobe Shinwa has six.

Still, Cignal is expected to approach the match with a winning mindset — determined to finish strong and strengthen its bid for the bronze medal.

Catindig, who was named Best Player of the Game in their last outing, returned in top form with 18 excellent digs and 15 receptions. Her battle-tested defense will be crucial against Kobe Shinwa’s explosive offense, led by the dynamic duo of Kokoro Yasuma and Nagisa Komatsuda. Yasuma’s powerful attacks and Komatsuda’s versatile scoring have been complemented by Rino Hirami’s steady presence at libero, giving the Japanese squad a balanced, intimidating look.

While Kobe Shinwa dropped a straight-set loss to PLDT earlier in the tournament, the Japanese quickly rebounded with a sweep of ZUS Coffee and their big win over Creamline – proving they have what it takes to challenge even the league’s top teams.

Their distinct brand of fast-paced, precision volleyball has captivated local fans and raised the bar of competition in the short but intense tournament.