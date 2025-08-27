Masters revamps qualifying

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Augusta National announced changes to qualifying methods for the Masters on Tuesday, adding the winners of six worldwide national opens while dropping US PGA Tour fall tournament winners.

The immediate change follows the style of the Royal & Ancient (R&A) British Open qualifying series, which began in 2013, and gives the Masters its own qualifying series to ensure strong global pathways into the Masters from various tours.

Masters invitations will be issued to winners of the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and South African Open.

“The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said.”

“We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together. Today’s announcement strengthens our organizations’ collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships.”

“We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and The Open, beginning next year.”

The PGA Tour’s eight events played after the Tour Championship serve as a final opportunity for players to claim playing rights for the next year, but a tweak in qualifying language will mean winners of those events no longer claim berths in the Masters.

Starting later this year, players can begin to qualify for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale at 15 events in 13 nations. Final details about the series will be unveiled next month.

“We share the same goal as Augusta National to offer places in both The Open and the Masters to players competing in national opens and by doing so to help to showcase and strengthen our sport in those regions,” R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said.

“This creates an outstanding opportunity for players in all parts of the world to qualify and we firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both major championships.”

Next year’s 90th Masters will be contested 9-12 April at Augusta National.