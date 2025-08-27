Marcos to visit Cambodia, US next month

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to embark on a state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia and participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States in September.

According to Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, Marcos’ state visit to Cambodia will be from 7 to 9 September 2025.

“It is confirmed that our President will attend Cambodia from September 7 to 9. Details will be provided by the Department of Foreign Affairs,” Castro said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations will hold its 80th General Assembly in New York next month.

This would mark Marcos’ sixth trip to the US, closely following his meeting with President Donald Trump in July.

According to the UN, the UNGA serves as a unique forum for discussing the full spectrum of international issues, from peace and security to climate change. The body makes recommendations rather than exercising power to enforce resolutions.

On foreign trips of the President, it is the Department of Foreign Affairs that handles the affairs of the Chief Executive, as it is the government agency tasked with managing relations with other countries.