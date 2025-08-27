Marcos orders lifestyle checks on gov't officials

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro announced on Wednesday.

This comes amid the government’s ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects across the country.

In a press briefing, Castro said government agencies with authority to conduct lifestyle checks may now begin their investigations.

“In each agency, there are those who can have a lifestyle check. The ombudsman can initiate, the BIR can inspect, have a lifestyle check, in each agency under their jurisdiction; DPWH can do it too,” Castro said.

Castro clarified that the investigation must first begin with those involved in flood control projects.

“We cannot deny that there are DPWH officials who are said to be involved and they will probably start there,” she said.

Palace assures independent investigation

While the probe will be conducted by government agencies, Malacañang recognized the risks of tampering or impeding the investigation and assured that it would remain independent.

Castro urged the public to trust the process, stressing that if gaps or anomalies are found in the agencies’ investigations, those agencies will also be subject to scrutiny.

“The President has already spoken, so each agency should fulfill its duty. We should expect and give them the necessary trust, and if we also see anomalies in their investigation, their work will also be questionable and they will be included in the investigation.”

Will PBBM name names?

According to Castro, the President has personally inspected 11 flood control projects in Marikina, Iloilo, Bulacan, and Benguet since the launch of the Sumbong sa Pangulo website. Since Marcos’ revelation, however, he has yet to identify the officials allegedly behind the anomalous projects.

Castro said Marcos would eventually name the officials but for now would focus on the investigation.

“Yes, definitely. The President also said that he will not stop [solving] this and will finish it before his term ends,” she said.

Once those involved are identified, charges will be filed, Castro noted.

“We will definitely sue, we will file cases against those who deserve to be charged. No one will be spared, no one close to our hearts, no one with an ally – whoever is involved in this, cases will be filed,” Castro stressed.

As of Wednesday, the Sumbong sa Pangulo website has received 9,020 reports on flood control projects since it went online on 11 August.