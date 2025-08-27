Marcos keeps trust in DPWH chief Bonoan

Despite growing evidence of corruption and unfinished flood control projects, Malacañang Palace said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. still trusts Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

According to Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, Marcos has yet to make any statement about Bonoan and his position in the DPWH.

“Right now, the President has not mentioned anything, so if there will be any action regarding Secretary Bonoan, we will just have to wait. But for the moment, his trust is still there,” Castro said during a press briefing.

On Saturday, Bonoan said he will not resign from the DPWH and will let Marcos decide on his fate as the government continues to unravel anomalies in flood control projects.

Bonoan also said he will conduct a “cleanse” within the DPWH to remove “corrupt” members.

Former chief to rejoin DPWH?

Castro has yet to confirm if the government has reached out to former DPWH chief Rogelio Singson, despite the latter’s disclosure.

Singson said there were feelers asking if he would join the Marcos administration, which would mean Bonoan’s eventual removal from the agency, but he brushed off the idea.

The former DPWH chief served under former president Benigno Aquino III, completing the full six-year term. Like Marcos, Singson also hails from the north, specifically Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Meanwhile, Castro said Malacañang will look into the revelations of Bicol Saro Partylist Representative Terry Ridon, who claimed that “ghost and substandard projects” in Bulacan and Benguet were included in the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

“If that is a priority project and in line with the NEP, accountability is stricter, the President will focus more on it. But whether it is in the NEP or part of the insertions and projects of other politicians, it does not mean that it will not be investigated. All of that will be investigated equally,” Castro said.

Marcos went to Baguio City on Sunday to inspect government projects that have been completed but have fallen into “precarious condition.”

He also visited Marikina, Bulacan, and Iloilo to check on flood control projects.