Magalong slams DPWH over 'road to nowhere' in Benguet

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong criticized the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for failing to explain a mountainside road project in Benguet, which he described as a “road that leads nowhere” and said was implemented without consultation with the local government.

Magalong said the agency has remained mum about the project and has refused to provide documents related to it.

“There's no consultation with the public. [W]e couldn't understand what that road was for. It couldn't be explained well to us. Every time we called for the DPWH, they didn't appear — we asked for a document, but they didn't want to give us the document,” he told reporters during an ambush interview at Hilton Manila in Pasay City.

“If they have projects either in the city or province of Benguet, there's no proper consultation; we don't know anything,” he added, stressing that the local government should be informed of such developments.

The mayor made the remarks following a recent inspection with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of two rockfall protection projects in Tuba, Benguet. They also visited a separate site near the Kennon Road view deck in Barangay Camp 7, Baguio City, where the controversial road construction is located.

Magalong said the President was transparent about being disappointed and frustrated with the project.

“I believe the way I was assessing him, he has the determination, he has the conviction. He's very much committed to make sure that before his term ends, something should happen,” he added.

Magalong, meanwhile, expressed support for the proposed lifestyle checks for government officials and agencies amid the ongoing investigation into the flood control controversy.