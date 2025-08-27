Locally-produced world-class cinema

List of films

The five full-length films in competition are:

Altar Boy — directed by Serville Poblete, starring Mark Bacolcol, Shai Barcia and Pablo S.J. Quiogue.

Synopsis: A passive-natured teenager struggles to navigate the school year while trying to break free from the persona built around his religious upbringing.

Candé — directed by Kevin Pison Piamonte, starring JC Santos and Sunshine Teodoro.

Synopsis: A successful Filipino chef in New York returns to his hometown for his childhood best friend’s funeral, where he must confront a tragic past and the possibility of long-overdue forgiveness amid the backdrop of a vibrant hometown fiesta.

Jeongbu — directed by Topel Lee, starring Aljur Abrenica, Ritz Azul and Empress Schuck.

Synopsis: Jeongbu is the story of an evil element who wants to change the personality of Ethan’s wife and make her love him more than her own. “Jeongbu” is a Korean word that also means “mistress.”

Madawag Ang Landas Patungong Pag-Asa (The Teacher) — directed by Joel Lamangan, starring Rita Daniela, Jak Roberto and Albie Casiño.

Synopsis: Three years after a shooting incident and the pandemic shut down the elementary school in a remote village, a new teacher arrives and struggles to persuade the children to go back to class, and to work with a community used to the “old ways.”

Selda Tres (Cell Number 3) — directed by GB Sampedro, starring Carla Abellana, JM de Guzman and Cesar Montano.

Synopsis: After a brief and wrongful incarceration, a law office messenger helps defend his former cellmates in court as a paralegal.