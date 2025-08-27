Lahar threatens 3 Zambales towns

IBA, Zambales — Around 4.7-billion cubic meters of lahar continue to threaten massive flooding in three Zambales towns if not removed from clogged river systems, a regional geoscience official warned.

Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Regional Director Noel Lacadin made the statement during a meeting with resort owners of Liwliwa, San Felipe, and the Provincial Engineering Office on 26 August 2025.

According to Lacadin, should the lahar deposits overflow through river channels, the towns of San Felipe, San Narciso and Botolan could be submerged.

He explained that of the 6.7-billion cubic meters of lahar spewed by Mt. Pinatubo since its 1991 eruption, about 4.7-billion cubic meters were deposited in Zambales’ rivers. The Bucao River absorbed the largest share at 3 billion cubic meters (63.8 percent), followed by the Sto. Tomas River with 1.6 billion cubic meters (34 percent).

Given these figures, Lacadin said dredging and hauling lahar sand from the Bucao, Maloma, Sto. Tomas and Pamatawan rivers is critical to prevent further overflow and flooding.

The issue was raised in a dialogue between resort owners and the provincial government led by Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr., who assured stakeholders of concrete steps to address the problem.

“With open discussions and cooperation, we came up with a singular goal to push for a more structured development of the area and the well-being of the community and the town of San Felipe,” Ebdane said. “This collaboration between the provincial government and stakeholders is proof that problems can be resolved with an open line of communication.”

Ebdane stressed that dredging is essential because lahar deposits block rainwater from flowing directly to the sea, forcing water into rice fields and residential areas, which worsens flooding.

So far, only 50-million cubic meters of lahar have been dredged and hauled from the 4.7-billion cubic meters clogging Zambales’ river systems — leaving a massive task ahead before residents can reclaim their waterways.