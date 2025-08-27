Lacson: Torre's removal as PNP chief 'unexpected'

For Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, the removal of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Nicolas Torre was unexpected.

In a radio interview, Lacson said he was surprised about the removal of Torre as the former enjoyed a high public approval.

"At the time he was in charge of the PNP, the public perception was good because of what he was doing," the senator, who served as the director of the PNP from 1999 to 2001, said.

Lacson said that he has little information about the firing of Torre, but maybe because it was about the reshuffling of 13 PNP officials.

"If you always follow the chain of command or those above you, you should have been consistent there. Not only in operation matters, but also in administrative matters," he added.

Lacson said he just hopes there was a communication between the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

"Because NAPOLCOM's order can be reversed," he added.

Torre previously disregarded a NAPOLCOM resolution reversing his 6 August order to reassign some PNP officials, including his eventual successor, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

In his order, Torre reassigned Nartatez, who at the time headed PNP's Deputy Chief for Administration, to switch posts with his classmates at the Philippine Military Academy Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992, Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac, who was commander of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao.

On 14 August, the NAPOLCOM issued an order invalidating the revamp order involving Nartatez and Banac.

Torre gained popularity for leading high-profile arrests of former President Rodrigo Duterte and televangelist Apollo Quiboloy. The general also made PNP history as the first alumnus of the PNP Academy to reach the top post.

His term of office lasted for only 85 days, one of the shortest in the line of 31 PNP chiefs so far. The 55-year-old general, appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on 2 June, was set to retire in March 2027.

According to Remulla, Torre, a four-star general, was given the option to retire and was also being considered for another government post.

"That's Torre's own decision [if he will retire]. With Torre doing good, it seems hard to believe because he really did good things for the PNP," Lacson added.

Meanwhile, Torre thanked the public for supporting him during his brief stint as PNP chief.

"In every fight -- whether in the ring or in service -- victory is always for the people," Torre said in reference to the boxing fight he "won" against Acting Davao City Mayor Paolo Duterte.

"Chief Torre's strength and courage are for the benefit of every Filipino. Because true victory is in continuing to serve the people," he added.

Nartatez on Tuesday, 26 August, assumed the command of the PNP.