Lacson calls Torre’s relief ‘unexpected’

The sudden relief of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicholas Torre III has drawn reactions from Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, who described the move as "unexpected," despite its positive impact on the department and public perception.

"Ang unang tanong syempre ay bakit kaya? At the time na talagang bitbit niya ang PNP, maganda ang perception ng publiko dahil sa mga ginagawa niya," Lacson stated, noting Torre’s strong performance and public approval.

According to the senator, the issue stemmed from Torre’s recent reshuffle of senior police officials, particularly involving the PNP’s second-highest post. General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., formerly Deputy Chief for Administration, has been reinstated by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and now assumes the position.

Lacson recalled his own experience as PNP chief under former President Joseph Estrada, emphasizing the importance of administrative authority over personnel assignments.

"Ngayon, kung lagi kang sumusunod sa chain of command o kaya sa mga nakakataas. Dapat naging consistent na lang doon, hindi lang sa operational matters, kundi pati sa administrative matters," he said, adding that Torre should initiate a dialogue with NAPOLCOM after the reversal of the decision.

"Sana nagkaroon ng communication between NAPOLCOM o sa SILG para hindi umabot sa ganito. Kasi pwede naman i-reverse ang order ng NAPOLCOM," Lacson added.

On whether Torre would retire or accept another role in the administration, Lacson said it was up to the general, acknowledging that the decision remains difficult to believe given Torre’s accomplishments.

"Sariling desisyon iyan ni Torre [kung magreretiro siya]. Posibleng may mas malalim na dahilan. Sa ginagawang maganda ni Torre, parang mahirap paniwalaan kasi talagang maganda naman ang ginawa niya sa PNP," he said.

Regarding other opportunities, Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Jonvic Remulla, NAPOLCOM’s ex-officio chairperson, clarified that Torre did not violate any laws and his relief was not a dismissal. Remulla confirmed that the general was offered another suitable position within the administration.

Malacañang later affirmed that while General Torre was relieved from his post, he was extended another role, emphasizing that the move was part of broader administrative reorganization rather than a punitive measure.