Jollibee Group partners with DepEd to develop a curriculum for SHS students

The Jollibee Group has partnered with the Department of Education to develop a curriculum for senior high school students and build news classrooms by 2028.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara welcomed the collaboration, saying this partnership with the Jollibee Group is a strong example of how public-private cooperation can bring industry relevant learning into the classroom.

"At a time when AI (artificial intelligence) and tech disruption are reshaping industries and jobs, this collaboration gives our learners not only the right skills but also the resilience to thrive," Angara said.

The commitment to build 50 new classrooms by 2028 also shows how this partnership invests in both knowledge and space, ensuring that more Filipino students are equipped for the future of work.

“We believe real, lasting change begins when students learn in safe, inspiring classrooms, and see a clear path from classroom to career—when every Joy Learning Center is where hope takes root, and every QSR immersion is where that hope grows into skill, confidence, and opportunity,” said Joseph Tanbuntiong, Jollibee Group Philippines Chief Executive Officer.

The Jollibee Group will be partnering with DepEd to co-develop a quick service restaurant curriculum tailored for senior high school students under the technical professional track.

The program will pilot in schools nationwide and integrate classroom-based instruction with immersive on-the-job training across Jollibee Group brands. Students will learn key restaurant operations skills such as food preparation, customer service, safety and sanitation, and business communication — helping prepare them for careers in the food service industry after graduation.

Jollibee Group Philippines Chief Human Resources Officer Ruth Angeles emphasized the program's role in promoting inclusive growth.

“We believe in creating more pathways for young Filipinos to achieve meaningful employment. By investing in their skills early on, we also help raise the standards of service in the QSR sector.

The work immersion component of the quick service restaurant curriculum will begin in the upcoming school year. Learnings from the pilot session will be used to refine and potentially expand the program to more schools in the future.

The Jollibee Group Foundation also committed to construct 50 classrooms by 2028 to help address the country’s classroom backlog.

This initiative will begin with the building of six classrooms across three initial sites — Mindoro, Cebu, and Sarangani.

“This classroom building project is a key part of the Jollibee Group’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2028 and JGF’s 20th year this year,” said Gisela Tiongson, President of Jollibee Group Foundation.

“Our vision is to help create learning spaces where every child, teacher, and community member can experience the joy and power of education. By investing in both programs and physical infrastructure, we contribute to a more empowered and resilient generation of learners," Tiongson added.

The construction of 50 new classroom will begin in 2026 and will continue through 2028.