Jaja reaches deal with Airybees

Jaja Santago-Minowa is taking her act to Denso Airybees.

Minowa, who adopted the name Sachi Minowa after obtaining Japanese citizenship, formally signed with the Airybees for the 2025-2026 SV.League, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 versatile winger and middle blocker parted ways with the Osaka Marvelous after two seasons. She powered Osaka in capturing the title in the previous SV. League edition.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to play for Denso Airybees this season. A big thank you to the team for welcoming me -- I’m excited to work hard and contribute to our success. To our amazing fans, your support means everything to us — let’s make this season unforgettable together,” the 29-year-old Minowa said in a statement posted by the Airybees on their social media account.

Denso is looking to take advantage of Minowa’s height, firepower and energy in its redemption campaign after falling short of a podium finish last season. The Airybees finished fourth.

“My goal is to give my best every game, improve continuously, and help us achieve great results. Together, I believe we can reach our goal and make everyone proud!” Minowa added.

The National University product will be suiting up for her third Japanese club. She got her breakthrough international stint with the Saitama Ageo Medics where she played for five years.

It was in the Ageo Medics where Minowa met her husband, Taka, who was then part of the club’s coaching staff.

Minowa joined Osaka, known then as JT Marvelous, in 2023.

Minowa is the second Filipino to play with Denso, following setter Jia Morado-de Guzman, who played for the team from 2023 to 2025.

De Guzman, returned to the Philippines to skipper Alas Pilipinas, contributed to the Airybees’ 2024 Japan V.Cup championship.