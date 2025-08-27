Industry leaders converge for 32nd National PR Congress

The biggest names in communication are set to converge for the 32nd National PR Congress, taking place on 11 to 12 September at Solaire Resort North, aiming to address the pressing issues facing the Philippine public relations industry.

Organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the country’s largest PR gathering will feature leaders from advertising, corporate communication, technology, sustainability, and academia. The event seeks to explore the realities practitioners face in a rapidly evolving sector.

David Guerrero, Creative Chairman of BBDO Guerrero, will speak on “Million Dollar Question: Can you achieve big PR with a small budget?” Carlo Ople, Chairman and CEO of Unbox Group of Companies, will examine influencer ethics in “Show Me the Money: Where’s the integrity in paid influence?” Miko David of David & Golyat will discuss measuring PR impact to senior leadership, while Cliff Eala, CEO of BS World, will explore the intersection of technology and human connection in PR.

Panels will cover topics such as the debate over metrics in “Quantity vs. quality? Frequency vs. reach?” and cause-driven marketing in “Purpose for the Sake of Purpose: How authentic are cause-driven strategies?” Other sessions will bridge academia and industry demands, and discuss brand management in an age of empowered consumers.

“These topics are at the very core of the PR practice today,” said Norman Agatep, APR, PRSP Vice President-External and Chairman of the Congress. “Through these discussions, we aim to equip practitioners with the clarity and confidence to address them.”

With this year’s theme, “Plot Twist: Unraveling Today’s PR Paradox,” the Congress emphasizes the need for PR professionals to adapt to fast-paced technological and societal shifts. PRSP President Ma. Luisa Sebastian, APR, highlighted the value of collaborative learning and innovation in shaping the future of the profession.

Delegates can register at https://bit.ly/32ndprcongress. Ticket prices are P11,000 for PRSP members, government, and academe, and P13,000 for non-members. Group packages are also available.

The 32nd National PR Congress is supported by PMFTC, Development Bank of the Philippines, PLDT Home, International Container Terminal Services, Inc., Meralco, Pag-IBIG Fund, Daily Tribune, and GMA Network.