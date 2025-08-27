In her solo era: Why Maris Racal travels alone, shares advice

From running in chilly Baguio in a black bikini, to slaying the streets of Italy in a daring terno, actress Maris Racal is enjoying the jet-setting life in style — and she does it with a one-way ticket for one.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE at her recent launch as new endorser of credit card label Maya Black, Maris explained why she prefers to travel alone.

“What got me into solo traveling? It’s because I have my own schedule and I don’t want to pressure anyone with my own schedule,” she shared.

“Because when I travel, I wake up late and I do things spontaneously!”

In fact, she said, she immediately said “yes” to the credit card endorsement after learning that among the card’s benefits is access to most international airport lounges all over the world.

“I love to access nice airport lounges and not just local, but also international,” she gushed.

“When they presented this to me and then they were talking about miles and then when they mentioned airport lounges, I said, ‘OK! Let’s go!’”

She loves airport lounges, she said, since she loves to sleep while waiting for her flight.

For those also planning to travel solo, her tip is to secure yourself: “Maybe, geo-tag yourself with your siblings. That’s very important!”

Now that she has become more independent, she has learned from many “mistakes,” including the financial mishap of investing in a wrong platform.

“I trusted in the wrong people and invested in (something) that failed eventually,” she confessed. “But it was a big lesson!”

Because of what happened, she has become more cautious before trusting anyone.

“Money is not just about money. It’s also about dealing with people. You really have to trust the right people first.”