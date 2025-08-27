Immersive experiences

When event stylist Gideon Hermosa told this author at a recent exclusive interview that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the latest trend that has taken the world by storm, including events, easily, images of holographic menus, robot waiters and literally flying saucers were conjured in the mind.

But while AI has indeed been helpful in generating recipes from the internet, it is the recent “Culinaire 2025: Canvas Reimagined” food and catering festival at the Halls 1 to 3 of SMX Convention Center Manila that showed what AI in catering and events styling really looks like: futuristic but naturalistic; high-class yet tactile and experiential rather than intimidating and distant.