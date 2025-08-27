Immersive experiences

When event stylist Gideon Hermosa told this author at a recent exclusive interview that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the latest trend that has taken the world by storm, including events, easily, images of holographic menus, robot waiters and literally flying saucers were conjured in the mind.
But while AI has indeed been helpful in generating recipes from the internet, it is the recent “Culinaire 2025: Canvas Reimagined” food and catering festival at the Halls 1 to 3 of SMX Convention Center Manila that showed what AI in catering and events styling really looks like: futuristic but naturalistic; high-class yet tactile and experiential rather than intimidating and distant.
The theme “Canvas Reimagined,” says SMX Convention Center vice president and general manager Michael Albaña in a statement, had been interpreted by the center’s partner caterers as the convergence of cuisine and creativity. Through collaborations with visual artists, the caterers turned dishes into multisensory masterpieces — with each plate telling a story and every detail evoking the imagination.
A break from the traditional was The Creamery Catering’s urban setup curated by artist JP Pining, in collaboration with Bigboy Cheng of contemporary art gallery Secret Fresh. The mostly white setting is accentuated with pops of color, while the food is composed of the appetizer Sunkissed Folds (seafood and chorizo tortellini, cherry tomatoes and garlic confit, roasted pepper puree and saffron cream sauce); the main dish Of Smoke and Sea (Pan-seared Australian ribeye, nori almond cream sauce, roasted herb Hasselback Pearl Potatoes and glazed vegetables); and the quirky Palette No. 5 for dessert, which comes with a tube of coffee cream that diners were meant to put like toothpaste over macadamia cake and vanilla mascarpone.
Buslong Hitik sa Tamis dessert by TJIOE The Art of Catering.
Meanwhile, TJIOE The Art of Catering went conceptual more on its menu, presenting dishes with names that pay homage to Buwan ng Wika, including the main dish Tampipi ng Dayaw (Pochero wrap) and purple pudding pouch with salabat (ginger) cream dessert, Buslong Hitik sa Tamis.
Among the setups, Juan Carlo and Bizu went head-to-head with their whimsical concepts. Bizu astounded with its center pond table with a lights show and mystic fog — with dishes floating like waterlily pods.
Not to be outdone, Juan Carlo Catering had circus performers and a harpist lure guests into its enchanted forest-like long table bountifully accessorized with fresh produce. Dishes were served in sculptural bowls that either fizzed with dry ice smoke, or blazed with a spark of fire, soliciting moments of “oohs” and “ahhs.”
Apart from robot servers, Culinaire, indeed as Albaña promised, showcased an unforgettable night of taste, art and great stories.