Housing chief Aliling pushes zero tolerance vs corruption

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling has urged housing developers to rally behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s anti-corruption campaign, stressing that clean governance in the housing sector is crucial to investor confidence and sustainable growth.

“Even one percent of corruption should not be tolerated. Both the private sector and the government should work together to achieve zero corruption in the housing sector,” Aliling told industry leaders during the Housing Summit organized by the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP) on Tuesday.

He challenged OSHDP member companies to make housing a model of a corruption-free industry. “Let us show that the housing sector can do this so we can inspire others to follow,” he said.

Since assuming office, Aliling has introduced reforms under DHSUD’s eight-point agenda, aligning with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas framework of proactive governance.

These include the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, streamlining business processes, digitalizing housing transactions, and recalibrating and expanding the flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

The reforms have quickly drawn strong private sector participation. At least 42 developers have so far committed to deliver more than 250,000 housing units under the expanded 4PH, while civil society groups and urban poor organizations have also been engaged as part of what Aliling described as a “transformative and participative” approach.

Aliling’s call for transparency comes as the government investigates massive corruption in infrastructure projects, including billions of pesos’ worth of ghost and substandard flood-control projects recently uncovered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during surprise inspections.

“It is a matter of political will. Let us help President Marcos fight corruption so that the country can finally move forward,” Aliling said.