Herbosa not suspended – Palace

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is not suspended, says Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro debunking earlier reports regarding the chief of the Department of Health (DOH).

Castro confirmed the information from the Office of the President and the Office of the Executive Secretary.

“Wala po as of now na suspension of Sec Ted,” Castro told reporters on Wednesday.

According to DOH Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo Herbosa was present at the House of Representatives together with other DOH officials.

Herbosa is currently facing multiple administrative and criminal complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged unauthorized release of P44.6 million worth of psychiatric drugs to the Rotary Club of Quezon City.