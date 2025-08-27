Handy craft

Stroke victims can suffer limb paralysis, impairing their ability to move and do things. To heal and regain use of their paralyzed limbs, they usually take medication and undergo physical rehabilitation.

Restaurateur Tommy Fello of Ohio lost movement in his arms and legs when he suffered a stroke in December. With the slow progress of his rehab, he took the advice of another stroke survivor.

In April, Fello was fitted with the Vivistim implant developed by MicroTransponder Inc. that stimulates the vagus nerves to improve hand and arm function for stroke victims, CBS News reported.

Vagus nerves regulate the body’s involuntary functions.

Dr. Sharon Covey, founder of the Center for Stroke and Hand Recovery Inc. and Fello’s occupational therapist, told CBS News that the 72-year-old had no more pain or tension in his limbs and was beginning to practice using his left arm to carry items.

Meanwhile, Alexis Hillyard does her cooking on her YouTube and TikTok channels, “Stump Kitchen,” using a special hand.

The TrueLimb bionic arm, developed by Unlimited Tomorrow, is not only lightweight and comfortable; it has more than 30 sensors that detect subtle muscle movements on the residual limb to control and move it, said Fox News.

The device is precise enough to handle delicate tasks, such as grasping an egg without cracking it and lifting up to 15-pound objects with ease. It is powered by a 5600mAh battery for multi-day use without frequent recharging, according to Fox News.

Interestingly, the bionic arm can be purchased online. Unlimited Tomorrow sends buyers a 3D scanner in the mail to capture the shape of their limb. Scan data are then remotely accessed by the Unlimited Tomorrow team, which then prints the prosthesis and sends the finished product to the purchaser.

3D-printed TrueLimb prosthetics are available for $8,000.