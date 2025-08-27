GMA Network launches ‘Be Juan Tama’ advocacy campaign

As part of its 75th anniversary, GMA Network, through its Entertainment Group’s infotainment and talk shows, launches “Be Juan Tama” — an advocacy campaign that encourages viewers to choose content that fosters mental, emotional and social growth.

The campaign was made official during a partnership launch and memorandum of agreement signing held 26 August at the GMA Network Center in Quezon City.

Three of GMA’s most beloved infotainment and talk shows — Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, i-Bilib, and Amazing Earth — and their respective hosts, Boy Abunda, Chris Tiu, and Dingdong Dantes, team up to promote the value of learning, meaningful conversations and discovery for the Filipino viewers.

Joining GMA Network in the campaign were Anak TV Foundation, National Council for Children’s Television,World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Entertainment Portal and Philippine Women’s University.

Representing GMA Network in the MOA signing were Cheryl Ching-Sy, officer-in-charge for Entertainment Group and Vice President for Drama, Janine Piad-Nacar, vice president of Business Development Division 2 of GMA Entertainment Group, and Enri Calaycay, assistant vice president of Business Development Division 2 of GMA Entertainment Group, together with Boy Abunda, Chris Tiu and Dingdong Dantes.

Meanwhile, signing for their respective organizations were Elvira Y. Go, president of Anak TV, Maria Jowelyne A. Abendan, officer-in-charge of the National Council for Children’s Television, Usec. Harold Cabreros, Civil Defense Administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, Jo-Ann Q. Maglipon, editor-in-chief of Philippine Entertainment Portal ( PEP.ph ), Marielle Benitez Javellana, director of Campus Life of Philippine Women's University, and Katherine Custodio, executive director of World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines.

”’Be Juan Tama’ is a movement to show that learning through entertainment is one of the most powerful ways to instill values, inspire knowledge and impart life lessons that uplift lives”, Ching-Sy said.

One of the highlights of the campaign is the GMA Masterclass: Be Juan Tama Conversation Series that will be held in various universities nationwide.