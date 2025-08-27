GMA Network champions learning through 'Be Juan Tama' campaign

As GMA Network celebrates its 75th anniversary, the Kapuso Network reaffirms its commitment to purposeful storytelling with the launch of “Be Juan Tama”—an advocacy campaign that encourages Filipinos to choose content that enriches the mind, uplifts the spirit, and inspires positive change.

A Movement for Meaningful Viewing

The campaign was formally unveiled on August 26 through a partnership launch and memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing at the GMA Network Center in Quezon City. More than just a celebration, the initiative aims to transform the long-standing archetype of “Juan Tamad” into “Juan Tama”—a Filipino who makes wise choices and values learning in everyday life.

“Be Juan Tama is a movement to show that learning through entertainment is one of the most powerful ways to instill values, inspire knowledge, and impart life lessons that uplift lives,” shared Cheryl Ching-Sy, Officer-in-Charge for GMA’s Entertainment Group and Vice President for Drama.

Stars and Partners United for Advocacy

Spearheading the campaign are three of GMA’s most influential infotainment and talk shows—Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, i-Bilib, and Amazing Earth—along with their hosts, Asia’s King of Talk Boy Abunda, athlete-educator Chris Tiu, and Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes. Together, they champion the values of learning, meaningful dialogue, and discovery for Filipino audiences.

GMA partnered with key organizations in education, media, and social development, including Anak TV Foundation, the National Council for Children’s Television, World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF-PH), the Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP), and Philippine Women’s University.

The MOA signing gathered representatives from these institutions alongside GMA executives and campaign hosts, underscoring a united commitment to reshaping media consumption for the greater good.

Inspiring the Next Generation

One of the campaign’s highlights is the GMA Masterclass: Be Juan Tama Conversation Series, a nationwide campus tour in partnership with GMA Regional TV and Synergy. The series will feature Abunda, Tiu, and Dantes, who will engage with students in discussions on values, resilience, and the power of knowledge.

By bringing the advocacy directly to the youth, GMA ensures that the spirit of “Be Juan Tama” resonates with future leaders, equipping them with wisdom and critical thinking in navigating today’s fast-paced digital world.

Choosing What is Right

At its core, “Be Juan Tama” calls on Filipinos to embrace media and entertainment not only as a source of joy but also as a tool for growth. It reframes the familiar figure of Juan Tamad into a Juan Tama—a person who strives to make the right choices, values learning, and seeks inspiration in every experience.

Through this initiative, GMA Network continues its legacy of blending entertainment with purpose, showing that television can be more than just a pastime—it can be a catalyst for knowledge, values, and nation-building.