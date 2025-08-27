Globe raises alarms as Konektadong Pinoy Act lapses into law

Globe Telecom expressed concern over the Konektadong Pinoy Act after it lapsed into law on 24 August 2025, warning that the measure in its current form could pose risks to national security, cybersecurity, and market stability.

“By not signing it, Malacañang is taking a neutral stance on the Konektadong Pinoy Act. We shall work with the government on how we can make better the standards in the industry to safeguard the public,” Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan M. Castelo said.

While the law aims to expand digital access, Globe highlighted gaps in the vetting of new entrants, which could allow inadequately screened operators access to critical infrastructure. The company also cited the two-year grace period for cybersecurity certification as a vulnerability that conflicts with existing laws such as the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Data Privacy Act, and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The law’s provisions on spectrum use by satellite operators could risk interference with communications of defense and disaster-response agencies, potentially breaching international treaty obligations. Globe also warned that removing the Congressional franchise requirement undermines regulatory oversight, creates uneven competition, and may unsettle investor confidence.

Globe committed to working with the government and other stakeholders to strengthen the law’s framework, ensuring that it achieves its goal of improving connectivity without compromising national security, regulatory integrity, or consumer welfare.

“Connectivity is indeed a national imperative. To achieve it responsibly, the law must be fortified and not left to create vulnerabilities,” Castelo said.