Globe launches 5G home device for families

Ayala-backed Globe Telecom, Inc. has rolled out a new 5G-powered device designed to deliver fiber-like speeds and flexibility targeting young families.

Globe Chief Commercial Officer Darius Delgado said Wednesday the product offers an average speed of 75 megabits per second, comparable to fiber but with added mobility and convenience.

“It’s actually big because it provides the level of reliability and convenience that a fiber connection cannot give or cannot afford,” Delgado said.

He noted the device is suited for smaller households since it cannot accommodate as many concurrent users as traditional fiber. Still, he stressed that it gives families flexibility to use the service both at home and on the go.

“The future iterations of that is that, when you go out of your home using it, you can load or register to any Globe prepaid or DM promo on the mobile side, and use it as you would any mobile service,” he said.

Priced at P10,999 under a promotional offer, the unit functions as an all-in-one Android device with a speaker, modem, and SIM capability. Delgado said the product could eventually support eSIM technology.

Deployment is initially concentrated in Luzon, particularly in areas with strong 5G coverage, but Globe is ready to scale based on demand.

“Wherever we have good contiguous 5G footprint or network coverage, that’s where we also sell 5G. It’s part of the serviceability check that the customer goes through to determine if you are eligible or not,” Delgado explained.

Revenue contributions are expected to be more significant starting next year as Globe expands rollout.

“Innovation that actually addresses the pain points of the customers... that’s the formula that works and most appreciated,” Delgado said, adding Globe will continue developing new solutions regardless of competition in the broadband space.