Gela Atayde marks new milestone

Rising star Gela Atayde, known for her dancing, has been named Best New Female Personality at the 37th PMPC Star Awards for Television.

The Philippine Movie Press Club recognized Atayde for her acting debut in the mystery drama TV series “Senior High.” The show, produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and ABS-CBN, ran from August 2023 to January 2024.

“This is crazy. I do not have anything prepared because I really did not expect this,” Atayde said upon receiving the award at the VS Hotel Convention Center. “Oh my gosh! I do not know what to say but thank you, thank you so much PMPC for this because Senior High really means a lot to me.”

Atayde, 23, is a hip-hop dancer who was part of the 2023 Arizona World Hip-hop Dance Champion Legit Status. She also co-hosted the ABS-CBN dance reality show “Time to Dance.”

Atayde, the youngest daughter of actress Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde and Art Atayde, and sister to Quezon City Representative Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, said she felt immense pressure entering the industry.

“I was new in the industry, pressured by everything especially as a nepo baby. It was a lot of pressure, but I really want to thank everyone who believed in me,” she said. She specifically thanked Dreamscape Entertainment and producer Deo Endrinal.

"I really owe this to Sir Deo of Dreamscape. And of course, ABS-CBN, thank you so much, Tita Cory (Vidanes), Direk Lauren (Dyogi) for believing in me," she said.

Atayde also recognized her co-stars from "Senior High," including Elijah Canlas. "As a cast our friendship became solid," she said. "So I really owe this to you guys, my cast, my fellow cast members. Thank you so much.”