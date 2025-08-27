Freak accident kills man

A 59-year-old man was killed after being run over by a 22-wheel truck in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Closed-circuit television footage shows the victim walking on Belfast Avenue in Barangay Pasong Putik just before the incident. Another camera captured the truck, which was carrying concrete materials, briefly stopping before moving forward and leaving the area.

The man’s body was found on the road afterward.

Authorities said that the victim — whose identity was not immediately released — was taken to a hospital but died. According to a relative, he had left to withdraw money.

Police Lt. Col. Geoffrey Lim, chief of the Quezon City Police’s District Traffic Enforcement Unit, disclosed that the truck had been parked on a portion of the street.

“When it moved forward, the victim was run over,” Lim said.

Police were able to track down the truck and its driver using CCTV footage, eventually locating them in Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City. The driver, who was not identified, was arrested.

The driver told police he was unaware he had run over a person. According to Lim, the driver had prior police records, including a violation of quarantine protocols and a 2021 charge of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property.

The driver is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.