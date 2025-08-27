First Lady goes back to work

Like she promised, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos returned to work after her 10-day sabbatical following her birthday.

Mrs. Marcos had activities lined up on Tuesday, 26 August, despite the suspension of government work due to bad weather.

The First Lady first went to San Juan City to bring her LAB for ALL project to residents there in need.

“Grateful to bring LAB for ALL to San Juan,” she said. “Today, thousands of recipients were able to get free checkups, medicines, lab tests and even social services — all under one roof!”

She thanked San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and Representative Bel Zamora-Jornada for the city’s partnership with LAB for ALL.

“Together, we’re making life a little healthier and brighter for our kababayan,” she said.

Mrs. Marcos then met with the Indian business community and leading medical doctors in India to make liver transplants possible for children struggling with liver issues.

“Met with friends from the Indian business community and top doctors from India to push forward a project close to my heart — giving Filipino children in need of liver transplants a second chance in life,” she said.

According to the First Lady, learning of the struggles of Filipinos seeking medical care overseas inspired her to bring “hope” home.

“Hearing the struggles of our kababayan seeking care abroad inspired me to help bring that same hope home — saving lives, making medicines accessible, and building the care our children deserve here in the Philippines,” she said.

“Grateful to everyone who shared their time and wisdom today. Together, we can make this hope a reality,” she added.

Mrs. Marcos was joined by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Admin Patricia Yvonne Caunan.