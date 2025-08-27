Filipina shines in int'l singing tilt

Another Filipina proved that Filipinos are one of the best singers in the world.

Kirstin Reyes, who originally hails from Camarines Sur, was crowned Grand Champion in the Junior Category at the I-Sing World 2025 Finals held in Toronto, Canada from 12 to 25 August.

Speaking to the DAILY TRIBUNE, 12-year-old Reyes who is now based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), said she started her first singing competition two years ago.

"In those two years, I already joined a lot of local competitions here in Dubai. [Some] I won as a grand champion, others I went home as a runner up," Reyes said in Filipino.

Reyes said she chose "I Am Changing" by Jennifer Hudson as her Finals song because she could relate to it.

"It's a really inspiring song to sing and I think it [reflects] my journey," she shared.

For her win, Reyes received USD 2,000. She also shared that even though she was far from home, she still felt the warm support of Filipinos in Canada.

"Whenever we go, we always meet Filipinos who are there to support. During the I-Sing World, I met a lot of Filipinos who supported us and cheered for us," she added.

Aside for her family, she also thanked her voice coach, Elipas Sibua, who has been serving as her mentor for two years. Sibua is the current National Director of I-Sing World UAE.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone who cheered for me and thank you for supporting me through this inspiring journey."