Ex-cop, 2 others arrested

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A swift police response led to the arrest of three men — including a former police officer — who staged a robbery against a 71-year-old businessman in Santa Maria, Bulacan.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the victim was on his way to deposit P550,000 when one suspect pointed a Glock 22 Gen.4 pistol at him and grabbed the cash before fleeing aboard a pink Yamaha Mio MXi 125 motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

A nearby traffic enforcer immediately alerted the Santa Maria Police, allowing patrol units to mobilize and intercept the suspects within minutes. Police recovered the stolen money, the firearm (serial no. AAMV111), a magazine loaded with 12 hollow-point rounds, and the unregistered motorcycle. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of a third suspect who served as lookout.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. lauded the quick coordination between civilians and law enforcement.

“This success underscores how vigilance and prompt reporting save lives and property. Under PNP Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., we remain committed to rapid, decisive action,” he said.

The suspects are now facing charges of robbery, illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy. Authorities are investigating whether the former policeman’s background played a role in the crime.