Euro-trained Alas ready for FIVB wars

Joshua Retamar and his teammates at Alas Pilipinas brought home huge gains after facing taller and stronger European teams in a fruitful three-country training camp in Morocco, Romania, and Portugal ahead of their historic debut in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship the country is hosting next month.

The 25-year-old playmaker admitted that they got at first intimidated in tune-up matches against the European teams but shrugged off the shaky nerves that in the end, the stronger opponents brought out the best in them, making them realize that skills are against taller a neutralizer for the handicap.

“At first, I was a bit nervous because everyone here is so tall. We felt like high schoolers compared to them,” Retamar said.

“But we’re happy because we realized that even if we’re smaller, we can still keep up with them,”

“They have a height advantage, but we can match their skills,” he said.

“Our training camp has been exhausting, but it was so worth it. It helped us a lot.”

Retamar was the youngest national team member at age 19 when he stepped up as the main setter and was instrumental in that historic silver medal at the Philippines 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

In the country’s historic participation and hosting of the 32-nation worlds, Retamar is one of the senior members, guiding the new Alas Pilipinas setters Eco Adajar and Elijah Tae-yin Kim under his wing.

“The three of us really support each other, especially during games. We always talk about strategies to score quickly, so we’ve become a great trio on the court,” he said.

“Even now, I still struggle to act like a senior on the team. That’s why Kuya Bryan (Bagunas) and Kuya Marck (Espejo) always remind me that I need to step up and be a leader.”

But under Italian coach Angiolino Frigoni, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Finals Most Valuable Player and Best Setter out of National University gained important lessons on and off the court from the world champion tactician.

“I’m improving in a lot of ways, even my attitude when it comes to volleyball. Even if I can’t always show it or do what’s expected of me right away, I’m really trying, for myself and for my team,” Retamar said.

Retamar is one of the 21 Alas pool members, hoping to make it to the Final 14 and be part of the historic opener on 12 September against Tunisia at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, followed by featuring the popular K-pop BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebuana singer, songwriter and actress Karencitta who’ll be singing the theme song of the worlds in a first-of-its kind opening ceremony.