Eat like your favorite K-drama stars

From South Korea, the brand opened its first international branch in Manila last September 2011. Its menu features traditional and classic Korean meals, including kimchi, grilled meats, Korean steaks, stews, rice dishes, noodles and many more. For that fantastic fresh Korean barbecue experience, each table has a built-in grill.

Satisfy your cravings any time, every day at Bulgogi Brothers and avail of its latest solo value offer starting at only P395; you can enjoy your choice of appetizer, an entrée, rice, iced tea and unlimited sides.

Available for dine-in customers only, the BB All Day offer includes one serving of your choice of the following appetizers: Kimchi Dumpling (four pieces), Spicy Tteok-bokki and Sesame Garlic Soy Tofu.