Eat like your favorite K-drama stars

Filipinos enjoy a variety of Korean food, some of which are Samgyupsal, ramen, Korean fried chicken, KBBQ, Bulgogi and Kimchi. Luckily, the country is rich in Korean restaurants that offer authentic Korean dishes, so much so that we do not run out of options.
Bulgogi Brothers, as its name suggests, specializes in real Korean food, including Bulgogi marinated barbecued pork, which is the quintessential Korean BBQ.
From South Korea, the brand opened its first international branch in Manila last September 2011. Its menu features traditional and classic Korean meals, including kimchi, grilled meats, Korean steaks, stews, rice dishes, noodles and many more. For that fantastic fresh Korean barbecue experience, each table has a built-in grill.
Satisfy your cravings any time, every day at Bulgogi Brothers and avail of its latest solo value offer starting at only P395; you can enjoy your choice of appetizer, an entrée, rice, iced tea and unlimited sides.
Available for dine-in customers only, the BB All Day offer includes one serving of your choice of the following appetizers: Kimchi Dumpling (four pieces), Spicy Tteok-bokki and Sesame Garlic Soy Tofu.
Treat yourself to premium KBBQ meats or even a hearty Sundubu Jjigae stew perfect for the season. Choose one of the following entrees to complete a delicious and value-packed BB All Day meal: Chicken Chops, Enoki Beef & Pork Belly, Gwangyang Style Solo, Beef Shortplate and Pork Belly Slice, Sundubu Jjigae (Korean Stew) and Clams & Mussels.
Every order comes with fluffy rice, refreshing iced tea, and most excitingly, unlimited servings of our diverse banchan. Eat up like your favorite K-drama actors by loading on your favorites like Kimchi, Sweet Potato Marbles, corn and more to perfectly complement your meal.
Visit the food chain at its branches in Newport, SM MOA, Evia and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.