Eala walks away with $8.7M

Alex Eala will not walk home empty-handed despite suffering a sorry loss to Cristina Busca in the second round of the US Open women’s singles event on Thursday.

Eala, the world No. 75, pocketed $154,000 – or roughly P8.7 million – for pulling off one of the biggest victories in Philippine tennis – a three-set conquest of world No. 14 Clara Tauson in the opening round of this prestigious Grand Slam event.

The amount is considered as one of the most lucrative for the 20-year-old rising star as she was only able to bank in P5 million after seeing action in the main draw before suffering a first-round loss to Barbora Krecjikova of the Czech Republic in the women’s singles event of the Wimbledon Championship last July.

In the Miami Open last March, Eala was able to pocket $332,160 — or around ₱19 million — before losing to Jessica Pegula of the United States in the semifinals.

But it could have been a massive payday had Eala beaten the unseeded Spanish powerhouse and made it all the way to the title.

After all, US Open dangles hefty cash prizes of $237,000 in the Round of 32; $400,000 in the Round of 16; $660,000 in the quarterfinals; $1.2 million in the semifinals; $2.5 million in the finals; and a jaw-dropping $5 million – or around P285 million to the champion, making this prestigious event the richest and the biggest ever in the history of professional tennis.

Although Eala failed to secure the heaviest bag, she will still fly back to the country with tons of experience, love of her countrymen, respect of her opponents – and a cool P8.7 million in her pocket, something that she can use as she progresses in her young professional career.