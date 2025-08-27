Eala falls to Bucsa, ends US Open campaign

Alex Eala ended her US Open stint after suffering a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the second round of the women's singles at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Thursday.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate fought for one hour and 22 minutes before going down to Bucsa in the final Gran Slam of the year.

Still, this year's US Open is Eala's greatest performances in a Grand Slam agter beating world No. 14 Clara Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11).

She is also slated to take home $154,000 — or roughly P8.7 million