DOJ moves missing 'sabungeros' case to preliminary investigation

The investigation into the disappearance of dozens of sabungeros has reached a critical phase, with the National Prosecution Service (NPS) of the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirming on Wednesday that the case will now proceed to a preliminary investigation.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon said the designated panel overseeing the case will issue subpoenas to concerned parties once the full case records are received.

"The evaluation of the cases pertaining to the missing sabungeros have been completed and it will now be subjected to preliminary investigation," Fadullon said."Subject to the receipt by the Panel of the records, subpoenas will be issued for the conduct of the preliminary investigation on dates to be determined by the Panel."

Fadullon did not specify when hearings would begin and declined to confirm whether prominent businessman Atong Ang would be required to appear, citing the independence of the investigative panel.

"No details can be released just yet in deference to the Panel that will conduct the investigation," he added.

The case drew public attention after whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, a former security guard, alleged that the sabungeros were abducted, killed, and disposed of in Taal Lake. Patidongan implicated Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto, accusations both have denied. Human skeletal remains, including a skull with upper teeth, have been recovered from Taal Lake and are undergoing forensic examination, confirmed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

The controversy intensified with the suspension of twelve police officers following administrative charges filed by the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM). Lawmakers also convened a briefing on Wednesday, 27 August, to update the public and victims’ families on the progress of the investigation and address questions surrounding the alleged abductions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the government’s commitment to justice, stating that no individual, regardless of status or influence, is above the law. The DOJ assured the public that the investigation will follow proper legal protocols, allowing all respondents to present their side.