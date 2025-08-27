DOH mum on alleged suspension of Herbosa

The Department of Health (DOH) remained silent on issues surrounding the suspension of its Secretary, Dr. Ted Herbosa.

Reports recently surfaced that Herbosa has been placed under preventive suspension and is facing possible replacement as controversies surrounding the DOH mount.

Sought for a comment by the press, DOH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said Herbosa, along with other DOH officials, was at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Herbosa was briefing legislators on the administration's priorities for public health, according to Domingo.

Herbosa is currently facing multiple administrative and criminal complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman over the alleged unauthorized release of P44.6 million worth of psychiatric drugs to the Rotary Club of Quezon City.

Meanwhile, another report released by the Commission on Audit revealed that the DOH has a total of P1.296 billion in unliquidated cash advances to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).