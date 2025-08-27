DMW, PPPI partner to roll out affordable pharmacies for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has partnered with Philippine Pharma Procurement Inc. (PPPI) to expand access to affordable medicine and health services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families, while also providing livelihood opportunities through cooperative-managed pharmacies.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac and PPPI CEO Maria Blanca Kim Lokin on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement for the rollout of the “Botika at Bakuna para sa Mamamayan” (BBM) initiative, formerly known as Botika ng Bayan.

Operations will be awarded to cooperatives such as the OFW Hospital Employees Cooperative or other groups linked to migrant workers. Interested cooperatives may choose from three different franchise packages, with pricing based on inclusions.

DMW said the arrangement will allow OFW patients and their dependents to access medicines at subsidized rates through two pharmacy options: the OFW Hospital pharmacy, which will cater to patients using funds from PhilHealth and other government programs, and the BBM Pharmacy, which will be open to the public, offering discounted prices and accepting Department of Social Welfare and Development vouchers.

The DMW said PPPI will manage 70 percent of the procurement of medicines and medical supplies, while the OFW Hospital will focus on providing health services.

The project will begin with pilot outlets in Makati before scaling up nationwide, with the full establishment of BBM Pharmacies targeted by May 2026.