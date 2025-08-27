DICT opens amnesty for delivery firms

Unregistered delivery operators can legalize their businesses without facing penalties after the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched a National Amnesty Program.

The agency said Wednesday that the program offers “no penalty for past violations, a fast and digital process, provisional authority to operate, legal recognition, and support for small businesses.”

“This is not just a compliance program but a call for the growth of the delivery sector in the Philippines,” the DICT said, urging all colorum operators to participate.

Under the scheme, operators may register despite previous violations, with applications filed through the online Private Express and/or Messengerial Delivery Service Portal.

The process allows digital signatures, status tracking, and online payment of fees.

Qualified applicants will be granted a six-month Provisional Authority to Operate while completing compliance.

The DICT added that registration “opens doors to more opportunities, consumer confidence, and government support” while easing market entry for MSMEs and individual riders.

The entire ammes program proceeds in three phases: national consultations, launch of a digital registration portal with an information campaign, and full implementation by early 2026.