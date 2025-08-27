DENR cracks whip vs contractors’ lapses

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Raphael Lotilla on Wednesday warned that contractors who fail to secure the proper permits and follow environmental procedures for flood control projects will face legal action.

Lotilla said the DENR is committed to holding contractors accountable for any violations.

“Definitely, if they are violating the laws, we will have to take action against them,” said the DENR chief.

Lotilla also stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to flood control, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to protect critical watersheds, adding that focusing on river basins for planning would address multiple needs, including drinking water, irrigation and hydropower.

Meantime, Undersecretary Jonas Leones clarified that while the department’s Environmental Compliance Certificates and Environmental Impact Assessments are administrative matters, the real concern is the potential damage caused by flawed flood control projects.

“Our ECC or EIA case is just an administrative case,” Leones said. “Usually, for example, under PD 1586, there is a prescribed penalty — usually P50,000 per violation of conditions, but that’s minimal.”

Leones cited that many of the projects in question were completed years ago, but the DENR will still assess whether fines and penalties are warranted, adding that the current priority is to evaluate the environmental damage and its impact on local communities.

Lotilla, on the other hand, stressed that the department will cooperate with the President’s recent directive to conduct lifestyle checks on government officials as part of the probe into alleged anomalous flood control projects.