Deal with union secures stability for Aussie terminal

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), the Australian cargo handling operation of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), has secured stability of its operations by signing a new enterprise agreement with local unions good until March 2029.

VICT said Wednesday the deal, secured without any disruption to operations, reflects the strong relationship between the company and its workforce, and provides a solid platform for the future.

It added that the agreement gives employees security and improved benefits, while providing the ICTSI subsidiary and its customers the continuity and certainty needed in today’s competitive supply chain environment.

“This outcome demonstrates our commitment to working collaboratively with our people and unions. This agreement not only delivers meaningful benefits for employees, but also provides VICT with the flexibility needed to service our customers and meet the evolving industry demands,” Bruno Porchietto, VICT chief executive officer, said.

The renewed agreement provides enhanced benefits and conditions for employees; greater flexibility to align with customer and industry requirements; and a secured industrial relations framework to support growth and innovation.

By ensuring stability across VICT’s operations, the new agreement strengthens VICT’s ability to provide safe, reliable, and efficient container handling services to customers while supporting the well-being and engagement of its people.