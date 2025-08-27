SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (28 August 2025)
Thursday (28 August 2025)
RAT

Love: Do not return to a relationship with someone who abandoned you when you needed them most.

Health: Eat porridge or hot soup in the evening.

Career: Avoid responding harshly. Silence is safer today.

Wealth: Be careful with debts. You may lose more than just money.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Cleanse your altar using prayer, incense, and salt.

OX

Love: Not everyone who comes back is genuine. They may only be testing your weakness.

Health: Soak your feet in salt water before sleeping.

Career: Someone is watching your actions. Keep your work proper and clean.

Wealth: Do not use your lucky coin as regular payment.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a pair of Pi Yao on your work desk for protection.

TIGER

Love: Your stubbornness may cause tension in your relationship. Learn to listen.

Health: Do stretching exercises to loosen stiff muscles.

Career: Avoid conflict with your superior. It will not benefit you.

Wealth: An unexpected expense may come today.

Lucky Guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Display a lucky bamboo plant in your living room to invite peace.

RABBIT
Love: A small misunderstanding may lead to bigger arguments if left unresolved.

Health: Protect yourself from sudden weather changes. Bring an umbrella.

Career: Do not take shortcuts at work; they may cause bigger problems.

Wealth: Avoid lending money today.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a jade stone in your pocket to attract harmony.

DRAGON
Love: Someone admires you secretly. Stay open to new connections.

Health: Drink enough water; your body needs hydration.

Career: A good opportunity may be offered to you. Grab it.

Wealth: Today is favorable for saving, not spending.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Place a dragon figurine near your door to invite success.

SNAKE

Love: Past wounds may resurface. Avoid comparing your partner to old relationships.

Health: Take vitamins to strengthen your immune system.

Career: Avoid gossip in the workplace; it may backfire on you.

Wealth: Do not gamble today. Losses are likely.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Wear an amethyst stone to calm emotions.

HORSE

Love: Express your feelings more openly. Your partner needs reassurance.

Health: Avoid heavy meals before sleeping.

Career: Teamwork will bring success today. Value your colleagues’ input.

Wealth: A financial blessing may come unexpectedly.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Light a sandalwood incense at home for clarity of mind.

GOAT

Love: Be careful with your words; you may hurt your partner unintentionally.

Health: Get enough sleep to restore your energy.

Career: Your creativity will be recognized today.

Wealth: Do not overspend on luxury items.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 4

Advice: Place a rose quartz in your bedroom for love and peace.

MONKEY

Love: Someone from your past may reach out. Think carefully before responding.

Health: Avoid too much caffeine.

Career: You may be given a challenging task today, handle it with patience.

Wealth: Profitable opportunities may come, but study them well before committing.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Keep a laughing Buddha figurine on your desk to attract luck.

ROOSTER

Love: Your honesty may be misinterpreted. Choose your words wisely.

Health: Stretch in between work to avoid body pain.

Career: Your hard work will be noticed by your superior.

Wealth: It is a good day for small investments.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Hang a wind chime near your window to invite positive energy.

DOG

Love: Someone will show genuine care for you today. Appreciate it.

Health: Stay hydrated and avoid skipping meals.

Career: A misunderstanding with a co-worker may arise; stay calm.

Wealth: Money flow is steady; avoid unnecessary risks.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a protective obsidian stone in your bag.

PIG

Love: Patience will strengthen your relationship today.

Health: Avoid junk food; your body needs healthier choices.

Career: A small success will boost your confidence.

Wealth: Manage your expenses; small leaks may grow bigger.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Black

Number: 9

Advice: Place a money tree in the southeast corner of your home.

feng shui Horoscope

