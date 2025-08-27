Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not return to a relationship with someone who abandoned you when you needed them most.

Health: Eat porridge or hot soup in the evening.

Career: Avoid responding harshly. Silence is safer today.

Wealth: Be careful with debts. You may lose more than just money.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Cleanse your altar using prayer, incense, and salt.