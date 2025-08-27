Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not return to a relationship with someone who abandoned you when you needed them most.
Health: Eat porridge or hot soup in the evening.
Career: Avoid responding harshly. Silence is safer today.
Wealth: Be careful with debts. You may lose more than just money.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Cleanse your altar using prayer, incense, and salt.
OX
Love: Not everyone who comes back is genuine. They may only be testing your weakness.
Health: Soak your feet in salt water before sleeping.
Career: Someone is watching your actions. Keep your work proper and clean.
Wealth: Do not use your lucky coin as regular payment.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a pair of Pi Yao on your work desk for protection.
TIGER
Love: Your stubbornness may cause tension in your relationship. Learn to listen.
Health: Do stretching exercises to loosen stiff muscles.
Career: Avoid conflict with your superior. It will not benefit you.
Wealth: An unexpected expense may come today.
Lucky Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Display a lucky bamboo plant in your living room to invite peace.
RABBIT
Love: A small misunderstanding may lead to bigger arguments if left unresolved.
Health: Protect yourself from sudden weather changes. Bring an umbrella.
Career: Do not take shortcuts at work; they may cause bigger problems.
Wealth: Avoid lending money today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a jade stone in your pocket to attract harmony.
DRAGON
Love: Someone admires you secretly. Stay open to new connections.
Health: Drink enough water; your body needs hydration.
Career: A good opportunity may be offered to you. Grab it.
Wealth: Today is favorable for saving, not spending.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Place a dragon figurine near your door to invite success.
SNAKE
Love: Past wounds may resurface. Avoid comparing your partner to old relationships.
Health: Take vitamins to strengthen your immune system.
Career: Avoid gossip in the workplace; it may backfire on you.
Wealth: Do not gamble today. Losses are likely.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Wear an amethyst stone to calm emotions.
HORSE
Love: Express your feelings more openly. Your partner needs reassurance.
Health: Avoid heavy meals before sleeping.
Career: Teamwork will bring success today. Value your colleagues’ input.
Wealth: A financial blessing may come unexpectedly.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Light a sandalwood incense at home for clarity of mind.
GOAT
Love: Be careful with your words; you may hurt your partner unintentionally.
Health: Get enough sleep to restore your energy.
Career: Your creativity will be recognized today.
Wealth: Do not overspend on luxury items.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 4
Advice: Place a rose quartz in your bedroom for love and peace.
MONKEY
Love: Someone from your past may reach out. Think carefully before responding.
Health: Avoid too much caffeine.
Career: You may be given a challenging task today, handle it with patience.
Wealth: Profitable opportunities may come, but study them well before committing.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Keep a laughing Buddha figurine on your desk to attract luck.
ROOSTER
Love: Your honesty may be misinterpreted. Choose your words wisely.
Health: Stretch in between work to avoid body pain.
Career: Your hard work will be noticed by your superior.
Wealth: It is a good day for small investments.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Hang a wind chime near your window to invite positive energy.
DOG
Love: Someone will show genuine care for you today. Appreciate it.
Health: Stay hydrated and avoid skipping meals.
Career: A misunderstanding with a co-worker may arise; stay calm.
Wealth: Money flow is steady; avoid unnecessary risks.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Keep a protective obsidian stone in your bag.
PIG
Love: Patience will strengthen your relationship today.
Health: Avoid junk food; your body needs healthier choices.
Career: A small success will boost your confidence.
Wealth: Manage your expenses; small leaks may grow bigger.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Black
Number: 9
Advice: Place a money tree in the southeast corner of your home.