DA welcomes FDA approval of first bird flu vaccine, sees boost to P362-B poultry sector

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has hailed the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for the commercial use of the country’s first vaccine against avian influenza as a breakthrough expected to shield the P362-billion poultry industry from further losses while strengthening food security.

“With the FDA’s approval of Volvac B.E.S.T. AI plus ND, the poultry sector now has a strong line of defense against a virus that threatens both food security and human health,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said at a news conference Tuesday.

He thanked Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa and FDA Director General Paolo Teston for “shepherding the long-awaited approval of the vaccine with dedication and competence,” noting the role of close coordination among DA, the Department of Health, and FDA in ensuring that only safe and effective livestock vaccines reach the market.

“The DA, DOH and FDA have always worked closely to ensure that only safe and effective livestock vaccines reach our market. Under DG Teston’s leadership, we are confident that more initiatives will be done in terms of livestock vaccines and medicines that could further strengthen our livestock sector and contribute to our food security,” Tiu Laurel said.

The vaccine provides immunity against the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) subtype H5N1, which is both highly lethal to poultry and transmissible to humans, while also protecting against velogenic Newcastle disease, another fatal and highly contagious poultry illness.

Poultry contributed P362 billion to agricultural production in 2024, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority, underscoring the sector’s importance to both the economy and food supply.

“We are pursuing a whole-of-government approach as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to bolster our agricultural productivity, ensure food safety, and protect the livelihoods of Filipinos in the livestock sector,” the DA chief added.

Volvac B.E.S.T., administered to birds by injection at a minimum of 10 days old, requires 10 to 14 days to build full immunity.

Tiu Laurel also congratulated FDA chief Teston on his first 100 days in office, expressing hope for smoother collaboration between DA and FDA on livestock health innovations.