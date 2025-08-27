Cyberzone Challenger Series 2024 recognized for excellence in gaming

“The Cyberzone Challenger Series started as a way to bring gamers together, but it’s grown into a platform that truly champions the gaming community,” said Patrick Pacla, Vice President – Cyberzone Operations and Marketing at SM Supermalls. “We look forward to raising the bar with even bigger and bolder events for gamers and e-sports fans.”

The 2024 series kicked off at SM City North EDSA with a mix of casual and competitive tournaments, including Tekken 8 1v1 Mini Challenge, Warzone Solo Yolo, F1 Racing Challenge, Tetris Challenge, Call of Duty: Mobile Tournament, and Valorant. Subsequent legs were hosted at SM Mall of Asia and SM City Clark for the grand finale.

Looking ahead, the 2025 Challenger Series promises even more exciting events and challenges for gamers and tech enthusiasts nationwide, coinciding with SM Supermalls’ 40th anniversary celebrations.