Comelec probes contractors’ campaign donations

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday it is investigating four contractors that allegedly donated to the 2022 campaigns of some national candidates, including senators and partylists, in possible violation of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).

Comelec Chair George Garcia confirmed the inquiry but declined to identify the contractors or the politicians involved, saying the poll body is verifying whether the firms had existing contracts with the government in 2022 or after the elections.

“There were about 90 candidates for senator during the 2022 elections,” Garcia said. “Some of them won, some of them lost. That’s why we are being very careful in analyzing the data and information given to us.”

Under the OEC, individuals or companies with government supply or construction contracts are barred from contributing, directly or indirectly, to political campaigns.

The probe comes as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, investigates alleged anomalies in government flood control projects, including overpricing, substandard construction, and political interference.

At least one contractor under Comelec scrutiny, Centerways Construction and Development Inc., has been linked to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s 2022 campaign.

Escudero denied receiving illegal donations but admitted company president Lawrence Lubiano was a friend and supporter.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had flagged Centerways as one of five contractors that cornered the largest share of flood control projects, reportedly bagging P5.4 billion worth in the Bicol Region and Central Visayas.

Another contractor in Bulacan has been alleged to have contributed to Sen. Joel Villanueva’s campaign, although Villanueva has denied this.

Meanwhile, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino urged the Senate to broaden its inquiry, saying the investigation will fall short if it focuses only on the Department of Public Works and Highways and contractors.