Comelec: BARMM elections to push through as scheduled

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, 27 August, assured the public anew that the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections (BPE) will push through as scheduled.

"There will be an election by October 13, we promise you that, we committed that to you," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in a television interview.

This despite the absence of legislation reallocating the seven Bangsamoro Parliament seats formerly assigned to the province of Sulu.

Last week, the Comelec announced the postponement of the printing of official ballots for the BPE, following the approval of the Committees on Local Government and Codification of Laws, of the redistribution of 32 parliamentary district seats, mainly seven elective posts originally intended for Sulu province.

Under the Parliament Bill No. 351, an additional one seat will be added to the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City, and the Special Geographic Area (SGA).

However, according to Garcia, as of Wednesday, the redistribution has yet to be finalized.

"We were waiting for the law last week, we already suspended last week because it was already approved on the third and final reading, but unfortunately until today, the law has yet to be signed," Garcia explained.

"We cannot wait for that long. Because we already have less than 50 days before the elections so we have to proceed with [printing of ballots] by tomorrow," he added.

A total of 73 seats will be voted for during the BPE.

"We will proceed with 73, it's up to the Parliament what will happen to those seven," he added.

Garcia said it will be up to the Parliament if they want to hold special elections for the seven district representatives, or they can be appointed by the President.