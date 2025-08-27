Combine kicks off Rookie Draft

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) holds the annual Draft Combine next week to officially kick off pre-season activities for its golden anniversary.

The Combine, which provides teams the avenue to assess the fitness and abilities of rookie prospects, is set 4 and 5 September at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig starting at 9 a.m.

The two-day meet serves as a prelude to the Season 50 Rookie Draft on 7 September at the Mall of Asia Music Hall beginning at 5 p.m.

Close to 40 players have so far applied for the draft, two days before the deadline for submission by the end of office hours on Friday.

Among the marquee names available include Filipino-foreign guards Dalph Panopio and Jason Brickman, former National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player Will Gozum, LJay Gonzales of Far Eastern University, Ateneo’s Chris Koon, Christian Manaytay of University of Santo Tomas, College of Saint Benilde’s Mark Sangco, among others.