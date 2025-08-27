CoA probes Iqbal: Explain P1.7-B BARMM education ministry spending in one day

The Commission on Audit (CoA) is conducting a special audit of the Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) after reports that it disbursed nearly P1.77 billion in a single day under minister Mohagher Iqbal.

The nearly P2 billion payout on 7 March was allegedly for Learners’ and Teachers’ Kits but reportedly bypassed the Finance Division’s review and signature process, a safeguard meant to ensure legality and compliance with government regulations. Checks were also reportedly issued directly to ministry personnel, including the cashier, without proper oversight.

CoA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba confirmed the special audit in an 11 August letter to Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua.

Cordoba said an initial review by CoA offices found the complaints against Iqbal "merit the conduct of a special audit."

He added that an audit team is being formed and requested Macacua’s support during the investigation.

"We respectfully request your assistance for the audit team for the entire duration of the audit," Cordoba wrote. "We shall coordinate with your office on this matter."

The P1.77-billion disbursement is the largest among several allegations involving MBHTE, which has the biggest budget in the Bangsamoro government at more than P36 billion, roughly one-third of BARMM’s total spending.

Despite the large allocation, the region reportedly continues to have the country’s highest illiteracy rate.

Another complaint under review involves a P449-million payment to a single supplier under what CoA described as "questionable circumstances."

CoA sources say several witnesses have executed sworn statements outlining irregularities inside the ministry.

The ministry has long faced allegations of corruption, including accusations of selling teaching items to aspiring educators.

The outcome of CoA’s special audit will determine whether the transactions could lead to administrative or criminal charges.