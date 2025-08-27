CoA probes BARMM education minister

Commission on Audit (CoA) chairman Gamaliel A. Cordoba has ordered a special audit of Minister Abdulraof A. Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) over alleged anomalous disbursements totaling P2.2 billion.

In a letter dated 11 August 2025, addressed to BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua, Cordoba said two complaints against Iqbal warranted investigation based on CoA’s initial review.

The first complaint involves a P1.77 billion payment made in a single day — 7 March 2025 — for Learner’s and Teacher’s Kits. Reports said the transaction bypassed the Finance Division’s standard review process, including the required oversight of the division chief.

The second complaint concerns a P449-million payment to a single supplier under questionable circumstances.

Cordoba confirmed that a special audit team is being formed and requested full cooperation from BARMM. He added that CoA would coordinate closely with the regional government during the audit.

MBHTE receives the largest share of BARMM’s budget — over P36 billion, or about one-third of the region’s total funding — yet the region still records the highest illiteracy rate in the country.

Sources, whose identities are withheld for security reasons, said witnesses have provided sworn statements regarding irregularities within the MBHTE, including allegations of corruption and the sale of items to aspiring teachers.