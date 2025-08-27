SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Food & Drink

Classic wok dish with a twist

Salt & Pepper Pork takes inspiration from the familiar Salt & Pepper Pork Spareribs, but reimagined by the brand to highlight what people love and crave the most: golden, crispy pork
SALT and Pepper Pork.
SALT and Pepper Pork. Photograph courtesy of Panda Express.
Published on

There is no better feeling than eating your favorite food that is cooked even bolder and crispier. Imagine a much tastier Salt and Pepper Pork? 

Panda Express’s Salt & Pepper Pork is a fresh take on a classic Chinese favorite, done with appetizing seasonings that is proudly unique to the Filipino market.

“Its introduction is inspired by Filipinos’ deep love for pork, a staple on our dinner tables. We worked closely with (the brand) to co-create a dish that’s both new and exciting, blending local tastes and Panda’s bold flavor promise in a way that feels uniquely tailored to our guests in the Philippines,” Karole Santos, marketing head of Foreign Franchised Brands, said. 

Salt & Pepper Pork takes inspiration from the familiar Salt & Pepper Pork Spareribs, but reimagined by the brand to highlight what people love and crave the most: golden, crispy pork that is easy to enjoy — wok-tossed with bold spices and garnishes for an irresistible punch of flavor from start to finish. 

Driven by a mission, the brand is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. 

Panda Express Philippines
Salt and Pepper Pork
new Panda Express menu

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph