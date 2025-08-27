Classic wok dish with a twist

There is no better feeling than eating your favorite food that is cooked even bolder and crispier. Imagine a much tastier Salt and Pepper Pork?

Panda Express’s Salt & Pepper Pork is a fresh take on a classic Chinese favorite, done with appetizing seasonings that is proudly unique to the Filipino market.

“Its introduction is inspired by Filipinos’ deep love for pork, a staple on our dinner tables. We worked closely with (the brand) to co-create a dish that’s both new and exciting, blending local tastes and Panda’s bold flavor promise in a way that feels uniquely tailored to our guests in the Philippines,” Karole Santos, marketing head of Foreign Franchised Brands, said.

Salt & Pepper Pork takes inspiration from the familiar Salt & Pepper Pork Spareribs, but reimagined by the brand to highlight what people love and crave the most: golden, crispy pork that is easy to enjoy — wok-tossed with bold spices and garnishes for an irresistible punch of flavor from start to finish.

Driven by a mission, the brand is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes.