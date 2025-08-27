Chiz backs proposed lifestyle checks for public officials

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero expressed his full support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s recent call for lifestyle checks on government officials, citing both constitutional and legal foundations that underscore the importance of integrity and accountability in public service.

Escudero said the initiative is anchored in the 1987 Constitution, particularly Article XI, Section 1, which emphasizes that public office is a public trust.

He also cited key provisions in existing laws, such as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019), which allows for the dismissal of public officials due to unexplained wealth, and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA No. 6713), which requires public servants and their families to lead modest lives.

Escudero also urged the President to include in his legislative priority agenda two bills that the senator authored, which he says complement the administration’s anti-corruption efforts.

The Senate Bill (SB) 23 seeks to mandate all government officials and employees to waive their rights under the Bank Secrecy Law by executing written permission allowing authorities to examine their deposits and investments. This is aimed at increasing transparency and making it easier to detect ill-gotten wealth.

Meanwhile, SB 783 proposes to disqualify relatives of public officials, up to the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity, from entering into government contracts, a move designed to curb nepotism and prevent conflicts of interest in public procurement.

“I hope the President will support these measures, which are aligned with his commitment to fight corruption and promote good governance,” Escudero added.

The Marcos administration has recently renewed its focus on clean governance, with Malacañang emphasizing the importance of lifestyle checks as a deterrent to graft and a tool to rebuild public trust.